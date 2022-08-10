"It's very pathetic" - Sean O'Malley on Hasim Rahman Jr. refusing to make the contracted weight for Jake Paul bout

Sean O'Malley has weighed in on the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. saga, noting that he believes the heavyweight professional is the one at fault.

Appearing on RedHawk Recap, a podcast hosted by his coach Tim Welch, O'Malley labeled Rahman Jr. as incredibly unprofessional for not being able to reach the agreed-upon weight for the now-canceled boxing match.

'Sugar' firmly sided with Paul on this matter, saying that he would also have pulled out of the fight if he were in the YouTuber-turned-boxer's position.

"It's such a big gap though, like, how f*cking stupid can you be? It's not professional, it's very pathetic honestly."

O'Malley and Welch were both disappointed that the scheduled bout fell through. 'Sugar' also noted that Paul can't just fight anyone next, suggesting that it has to be a big name.

Sean O'Malley believes he is the best striker in the UFC

Sean O'Malley was recently matched-up against Petr Yan for October 22's UFC 280 pay-per-view. The fight is a massive jump in competition for O'Malley, with his previous fight against No.9 contender Pedro Munhoz marking his first ranked opponent.

Petr Yan, by contrast, is ranked at No.1 in the division. Having just lost to champion Aljamain Sterling, the Russian will be looking to make a statement by halting the charge of the low-ranked 'Sugar'.

The jump in competition doesn't seem to concern O'Malley, though, as he feels that he is the best striker in the UFC right now. Appearing on the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping, O'Malley said:

"I think this fight is going to be a sweet kickboxing match. Petr says he is a master of boxing and I believe I'm the best MMA striker in the UFC. So I do believe it will be a very interesting high-level kickboxing match. Petr is good in the clinch, he's got some good little trips and stuff. You know, I don't think he is coming to wrestle."

Sean O'Malley could very well be in line for the next title shot with a win over someone of the caliber of Petr Yan.

