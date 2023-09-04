Sean O'Malley issues 1-word-appreciation to Bradley Martyn for back-and-forth with Aljamain Sterling regarding their fight

Sean O'Malley won the biggest fight of his career at UFC 292 against Aljamain Sterling and secured the bantamweight championship.

O'Malley's second-round knockout surprised the world and marked Sterling's first loss since 2017. In a recent interview with Bradley Martyn on Raw Talk, Sterling argued that his mistake brought excitement to the fight.

He also implied that had he not run into the punch, he could have won the fight by biding his time, maintaining a slower pace and wrestling his opponent till the final bell. Sterling was countered in his arguments repeatedly by Martyn.

“What did he do that’s so exciting other than me running forward? If I didn’t run forward, how does that fight end? [Yeah, but you ran forward.] No, I know, I know. [Bang, that’s what’s exciting bro. I’m so hype, I can’t lie I was so excited, like I was at home, I f*****g screamed] Yeah but you’re missing the point. The point is, if I don’t do that, what happens in the fight? Don’t get me wrong, I’m not taking away from him because I made the mistake. But I’m saying if I don’t do that, what do we have? We have the most boring bantamweight title fight in history.”

Sean O'Malley posted the reel onto his story and reacted with just a single word of appreciation for Bradley Martyn siding with him. He just wrote 'Lmao' and tagged Martyn.

Sean O'Malley says Aljamain Sterling should move up to featherweight

Sean O'Malley now reigns atop the bantamweight division after a spell of dominance from Aljamain Sterling.

O'Malley believes Sterling's natural weight is more suited to a heavier division like the featherweight division. In a recent episode of The TimboSugar Show, O'Malley called for Sterling to move up while also describing his return to training.

"Yeah Aljo said he weighed 174 [pounds] or something like that, it's f***ing insane. I'm probably 154/155 [pounds] right now... Got back Sunday, back to the gym Monday with Brandon, working, lifting. Trying to strengthen s**t just so I don't get injured, had three good lifts last week... But yeah, I mean if you blow up that big just naturally, you should go to 145 [pounds]."

