Sean O'Malley labels Umar Nurmagomedov as "the best guy" while questioning Cory Sandhagen for taking the fight

Sean O'Malley is set to receive his first title opportunity later this summer when he challenges Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight belt at UFC 292.

O'Malley recently weighed in on a different bantamweight main event that will take place in August between Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen. Speaking on his podcast, "TimboSugarShow," the No. 2-ranked bantamweight stated:

"Businessman-wise? Not smart. If you look at it like that’s gangster, it’s definitely gangster.

"What does Chael [Sonnen] say? Fight the worst guy for the most amount of money. He’s doing the opposite. He’s fighting not for a lot of money and fighting the best guy. So in that sense, he’s f**king not smart, but it’s gangster. I think it’s gangster he’s fighting Umar."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on the upcoming bantamweight bout between Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen below (starting at the 12:30 mark):

O'Malley had previously questioned Sandhagen's decision to take the bout as well. While Nurmagomedov was publicly lobbying for an opponent for several months, he had been unable to find a bantamweight willing to accept the challenge.

The No. 11-ranked bantamweight has a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-0, finishing nine of his opponents. Since making his UFC debut in 2021, "Young Eagle" is 4-0 with three finishes.

What did Umar Nurmagomedov say about facing Sean O'Malley?

Umar Nurmagomedov will have an opportunity to crack the top five of the bantamweight division when he faces Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Fight Night 226. For much of this year, the No. 11-ranked bantamweight has accused Sean O'Malley of avoiding him and even tweeted this in February:

"Today we spoke to Sean Shelby and he said many fighters have changed their phone number and email because they tired of hearing my name, @SugaSeanMMA only guy don’t have fight but I was told he’s too busy going to the beauty salon to change his hair color. I’m coming @danawhite"

Nurmagomedov also referred to O'Malley as average just a few days later, stating:

"Please save this tweet if you ever fight me I will stop you in three rounds you are very average nothing about you is great"

Check out Umar Nurmagomedov's tweets about Sean O'Malley below:

Umar Nurmagomedov @UNmgdv Today we spoke to Sean Shelby and he said many fighters have changed their phone number and email because they tired of hearing my name, @SugaSeanMMA only guy don’t have fight but I was told he’s too busy going to the beauty salon to change his hair color. I’m coming @danawhite Today we spoke to Sean Shelby and he said many fighters have changed their phone number and email because they tired of hearing my name, @SugaSeanMMA only guy don’t have fight but I was told he’s too busy going to the beauty salon to change his hair color. I’m coming @danawhite

Umar Nurmagomedov @UNmgdv Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA When it’s all said and done I will be considered one of the greatest to ever do it. When it’s all said and done I will be considered one of the greatest to ever do it. Please save this tweet if you ever fight me I will stop you in three rounds you are very average nothing about you is great twitter.com/SugaSeanMMA/st… Please save this tweet if you ever fight me I will stop you in three rounds you are very average nothing about you is great twitter.com/SugaSeanMMA/st…

While both fighters are set to battle it out in August, a clash between the two could happen in the near future as well. If O'Malley claims the bantamweight title and Nurmagomedov enters the top five, it is likely only a matter of time before they meet in the octagon.

Poll : 0 votes