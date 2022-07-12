Sean O'Malley compares Michael Chandler to Chad Mendes while discussing a potential Conor McGregor fight

On the latest episode of TimboSugarShow, a podcast hosted by Sean O'Malley and his coach Tim Welch, a hypothetical fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was discussed. Both men agreed that the fight would be close but seemed to disagree on the overall victor.

O'Malley made the comparison between Chad Mendes and Michael Chandler, outlining the similarities in their body shape, as well as explosiveness. 'Sugar' alluded to the Irishman having similar success against Chandler as he did against Mendes, stating:

"Michael Chandler is a similar size to Chad Mendes, bigger probably. But I mean, you're not going to get much more explosive than Chad Mendes."

Watch the full video below:

Welch seemed less confident than O'Malley about McGregor's chances. The coach stated that fans and personnel within the MMA community still think of Conor McGregor as "the old McGregor": the trailblazing and sharp-tongued contender that was here to take over, not to take part. Welch may have a valid point, as Notorious' inactivity, combined with his devastating leg injury, must have had some impact on his abilities.

The future could be dangerous for Sean O'Malley

With an unfortunate ending to Sean O'Malley's fight against Pedro Munhoz, many unaddressed questions remain unanswered. This was fans' chance to see how O'Malley faired against a highly ranked and dangerous opponent.

Depending on how the UFC chooses to handle O'Malley's situation going forward, he could see a rematch or a new opponent in the near future.

If O'Malley's Instagram is anything to go by, he does not seem at all interested in a rematch. He feels the fight was moving in his favor and that it was only matter of time before he found the opening he needed to put Munhoz away.

If a new opponent is granted, O'Malley could be in for a rude awakening. Having barely been exposed to the intensity and skill level of a top-10 fighter, O'Malley could end up being ill-prepared for a jump into deeper waters.

Will the O'Malley hype train chug along, or are the wheels about to fall off at the next stop? Let us know in the comments below!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far