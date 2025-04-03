Sean O'Malley lists boatload of lifestyle changes he has made for rematch against Merab Dvalishvili, fans react: "But did he start wrestling?"

Sean O'Malley recently listed a range of different activities that changed his life to prepare for his rematch against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316. From quitting gaming to social media, the former champion names it all, which received mixed reactions from fans.

At UFC 306, O'Malley faced Merab Dvalishvili, defending his bantamweight belt for the second time. However, 'Suga' lost the contest via a unanimous decision. Since losing the belt, it seems like the Helena native has made a few changes to his lifestyle. On his podcast TIMBOSUGARSHOW, the former bantamweight champion said:

"I decided, 2025, I'm done with social media. I don't get on social media. I feel like that's changed my life. I feel like that's gonna play a role in my performance. I quit smoking weed too. I haven't gamed either, I quit gaming. I haven't j'd the p**n once this year."

Check out Sean O'Malley's remarks below:

Fans quickly took to Instagram to mention other activities that could potentially aid O'Malley's performance, with one writing:

"But did he start wrestling."

Another commented:

"Now the real journey begins."

Others wrote:

"That's cool man Merab 50-45."

"None of those sound like takedown defense."

"Has he tried to defend takedown? What does any of that stuff have to do with getting fence wrestled."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Michael Bisping claims Merab Dvalishvili is favored to win over Sean O'Malley at UFC 316

Dana White recently announced the fight card for UFC 316, where Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili go head-to-head for the second time. MMA veteran Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the upcoming contest, claiming that the Georgian champion is favored to win over 'Suga.'

Since beating O'Malley, 'The Machine' has defended his title against Umar Nurmagomedov and emerged victorious. In the case of his opponent, O'Malley's last fight was against Dvalishvili, which failed to go his way. On his YouTube channel, Bisping had this to say:

"This is favoring Merab Dvalishvili. I'm not saying Sean O'Malley can't knock him out and get the belt back. Since they fought at The Sphere, Merab has been on a tear. Merab has been on another training camp. Merab took out an undefeated fighter in Umar Nurmagomedov.

O'Malley continued:

"Every single time you have a training camp, when you defend the belt, when you beat these people that people don't expect you to, you level up a little bit. You get better and better."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (6:50):

