Sean O'Malley "loved" spotting "white owl" before Merab Dvalishvili rematch at UFC 316, fans react: "Don't tell Rogan"

With UFC 316 fast-approaching, Sean O'Malley had a sitdown with FULL SEND MMA, where he revealed he sighted an owl, which he regarded as a good omen. The interview was shared on X/Twitter, with several fans sharing their thoughts on the situation.

'Sugar' has a wide range of tattoos, among them an owl on his chest, which he got ahead of his fight with Petr Yan at UFC 280, which he won via split-decision. The tattoo coincided with an owl sitting on a branch beside him prior to UFC 280. Now, before UFC 316, another owl has done the same.

"The day before I left, a white owl was sitting in my tree back at home. It was a good sign."

Check out Sean O'Malley's happiness over spotting an owl (0:09):

Every time O'Malley has seen an owl, alive and well, he has gone on to win his next fight. However, the one time he saw a dead owl was before UFC 306, which saw him lose his bantamweight belt to Merab Dvalishvili in convincing fashion. Fans, however, don't seem to share O'Malley's outlook.

One fan even accused the bantamweight striker of using the owl-based narrative as a shield for his worries about the rematch.

"This dude worried for sure."

Meanwhile, another fan referenced longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

"Don't tell Rogan"

Others even mocked O'Malley.

"I feel like if this sh*t does happen, you should keep this sh*t to yourself"

Some even brought up Conor McGregor, who was known for his predictions and who 'Sugar' has been trying to emulate.

"Cool but Mystic Mac was better"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

O'Malley has prepared for UFC 316 to the best of his ability, took time off, underwent surgery to treat lingering injuries, and worked on his wrestling.

Sean O'Malley hasn't fought since UFC 306

Before UFC 306, Sean O'Malley was not a long-reigning bantamweight champion. In fact, he had just scored his first title defense when he defeated Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 299. Despite his short stint as champion, he has been awarded an immediate rematch against Merab Dvalishvili.

Check out Sean O'Malley's face-off with Merab Dvalishvili:

'Sugar' has done nothing to earn it, as he has not fought since losing to the Georgian phenom. According to him, though, the favoritism he has been afforded is deserved due to his perceived value as a star to the UFC.

