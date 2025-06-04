Sean O'Malley opens up about "Dana White" privilege ahead of UFC 316: "They see potential in people"

Sean O'Malley is a name that comes up in the minds of many when the pharse 'Dana White privilege' comes up and 'Suga' has responded to some of that rhetoric leading into UFC 316. This expression comes from Tony Ferguson who used the phrase to articulate that he felt like Michael Chandler was receiving a meaningful amount of promotional backing leading into their fight.

Some felt like O'Malley getting an immediate rematch against Merab Dvalishvili this weekend is an example of Dana White privilege considering how one sided their initial fight was. When asked by an on-site reporter at the UFC 316 media day about if Dana White privilege plays a role in how fighters gets opportunties within the UFC, O'Malley said:

"I don't know. You'd have to ask Dana that. But they see potential in people and if you give the UFC opportunity to use If you can go get some sweet knockouts, they're gonna post them. It's gonna be all over. You do some sweet s**t, they're going to post it. They can't make that s**t up. That s**t I did. I've earned where I'm at and super grateful for the UFC."

Check out Sean O'Malley responding to the role Dana White privilege plays in the UFC matchmaking process below (14:07):

Sean O'Malley could become bantamweight GOAT at UFC 316 according to MMA legend

Sean O'Malley could regain the bantamweight belt and tie up his series with Merab Dvalishvili if he secures a win on June 7 but an iconic figure in mixed martial arts thinks there's so much more on the line here.

The 30-year-old could potentally become the greatest 135 pound MMA fighter ever if he bests Dvalishvili in the coming days according to Chael Sonnen. The former multi-division UFC title challenger gave the distinction of all time best bantamwweight fighter in MMA history to Dvalishvili but said O'Malley could easily take that claim along with the 135 pound strap with a win on Saturday in Newark.

Much has been made of O'Malley's lifestyle changes since losing his belt last September at Noche UFC with a new child being in his familial fold while he has made concerted efforts to quit smoking cannabis and to be off of social media.

The former kingpin of the weight category feels he is just entering the apex of his career here and the Montana native has stated this might be the first fight we actually get to see him in his complete prime.

