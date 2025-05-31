Sean O'Malley makes brutally honest admission about Conor McGregor's stardom despite previous feud: "He was once in a lifetime"

Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on Conor McGregor's star power and claimed that he believes he cannot be as big as 'The Notorious.' The former bantamweight champion's admiration for the Irishman soured due to some comments that McGregor made in the past.
'Suga' is scheduled to lock horns with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 7. O'Malley looks to avenge his previous loss against 'The Machine' at UFC Noche and retain his title.
In his latest appearance on the Full Send Podcast, O'Malley admitted that he cannot be as big as McGregor, despite previously saying so. He said:
"Before Conor was Chael [Sonnen], Chael was the best. I always kind of put myself [out there], 'I want to be as big as Conor McGregor, I want to do that.' But it's like, dude, I don’t think I could be as big as Conor. He was just once in a lifetime."
Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:
Sean O'Malley confirms Ilia Topuria's P4P status
Sean O'Malley believes Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev are on the same level when it comes to pound-for-pound rankings. 'Suga' also shared his prediction for 'El Matador's' first lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.
In the aforementioned interview, O'Malley said this about the much-anticipated fight between Makhachev and Topuria:
"I wanted to see Topuria vs. Islam. Those are the two number-one pound-for-pound guys in the world. In my opinion, Topuria, Islam both tied at number one. Obviously, Jon Jones is up there, too, but that was the fight to make, but they wanted to move up."
When asked about his predictions for UFC 317, the former bantamweight champion said:
"Ilia vs. Charles, heart says Charles, my brain says Ilia, but you can't count either of those guys out."
Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below: