Sean O'Malley makes up with Conor McGregor after recent social media scuffle: "I tried to hate Conor for a few days, but it didn't work"

After a brief period of resentment, Conor McGregor and Sean O'Malley have patched their issues. The UFC bantamweight champion confirmed that he is "good" with the Irishman on his YouTube channel after a discussion.

In an episode of the TimboSugaShow on O'Malley's YouTube channel, the 29-year-old addressed his temporary rivalry with 'The Notorious' with his co-host and head coach Tim Welch. On the episode, journalists Dave 'The Schmo' Schmulenson and Helen Yee were also in the studio as guests.

O'Malley said:

"Yeah, [Conor McGregor and I] talked. I tried to hate Conor for a few days. I was like: 'f***.' But it didn't work. I'm still a fan. Dude, Conor's the f****** man."

Sean O'Malley's comments

McGregor and O'Malley's altercation began when the 35-year-old tweeted a lengthy rant aimed at Ryan Garcia for his positive drug test showing traces of Ostarine. In his post, McGregor mentioned the similar past incident of O'Malley testing positive for the same substance in 2019.

In response to the comments, O'Malley went on the TimboSugaShow and declared he would no longer support McGregor in his return fight at UFC 303, claiming he wanted to see Michael Chandler 'absolutely sleep him.'

Both fighters have since addressed their disagreement on separate occasions and seemingly put their differences aside.

the full video from Suga Sean O'Malley

What did Conor McGregor say about Sean O'Malley?

Since his rise to stardom as a UFC champion, Sean O'Malley has received numerous comparisons to Conor McGregor. 'Sugar' has often embraced such comparisons, but the two fighters clashed heads in March for a tweet McGregor sent out chastising both O'Malley and Ryan Garcia for similar drug-testing issues.

In his lengthy tweet that has since been deleted, McGregor said he was 'disgusted' by Garcia's positive test while it reminded him of O'Malley doing the same in 2019. The former two-division champion then challenged both fighters to fly to Ireland and spar with him.

McGregor was the first to downplay the bad blood between himself and O'Malley, saying he had no ill feelings towards the 29-year-old on a live stream with Duelbits.