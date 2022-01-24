Sean O'Malley makes fun of Cody Stamann following UFC 270 loss - "I think he has short man syndrome"

Sean O'Malley has fired shots at Cody Stamann following 'Spartan's main card fight at UFC 270 this past weekend. Stamann went up against Said Nurmagomedov and was finished via guillotine choke in under a minute of the very first round.

Speaking on the latest episode of the TimboSugarShow, the 27-year-old reviewed the opening pay-per-view event of 2022. At one point during the episode, O'Malley poked fun at fellow 135-pounder Stamann for his loss.

"He's so worried about me and then he goes out there and does that and he looks stupid. It's like, 'Keep my name out of your mouth.' Is he on a three-fight loser [streak]? ... I think he has short-man syndrome."

Catch the full episode of the 'TimboSugarShow' below:

In the lead-up to his fight, Stamann said he planned on calling out O'Malley after emerging victorious at UFC 270. Unfortunately for the 32-year-old, he didn't have the chance to do so.

Stamann has only been able to secure one win in his last five fights in the UFC. He is currently on a three-fight losing streak that puts a cloud of uncertainty over his career in MMA's premier promotion.

"I truly deserve it" - Sean O'Malley speaks about his UFC contract

Sean O'Malley recently made an appearance on former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries. During the interaction, 'Sugar' divulged some details about his current UFC contract.

The 27-year-old revealed that he had two fights left on his current deal and was expecting to get a much better contract after its expiry.

"So I got two more fights and I'm expecting a pretty good-sized contract. A lot of the fighters say they wanna get paid, like, I feel like I truly deserve it. And for Dana to acknowledge that, it shows. I have a good relationship with the UFC and I don't think it's going to be an issue. I don't want it to come down to a Francis [Ngannou] thing, where Francis is in the media. I was in the media a couple of fights ago talking about money and I don't want it to be like that."

Catch the full episode of Food Truck Diaries below:

