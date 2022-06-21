"That's an interesting fight" - Sean O'Malley makes his prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Sean O'Malley has weighed in on the likely fight between T.J. Dillashaw and current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

During the latest episode of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley shared his thoughts on what is expected to be the next title fight in his division. 'Sugar' backed former two-time champion Dillashaw to pull off a victory over 'Funk Master'.

"T.J. vs. Aljo, that's an interesting fight... Just off the top right now thinking, I think T.J. can get the job done... Dude, that's a tough fight to predict."

A fight between Sterling and Dillashaw for the bantamweight title appears to be in the works and is expected to take place at UFC 279 in September.

Sterling is coming off a razor-close fight against Petr Yan, which saw him edge out a split decision victory after five rounds.

Dillashaw, meanwhile, was last seen in action against Cory Sandhagen in July 2021. The two bantamweights fought tooth and nail for 25 minutes and Dillashaw got his hand raised via split decision in the end.

Sean O'Malley will compete at the upcoming UFC pay-per-view

Rising star Sean O'Malley is all set to return to action at UFC 276. 'Sugar' will take on Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight clash on the main card of the event.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN They wanted to see him fight Top 10. Here’s Top 10. UFC is finalizing Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz for July 2, per sources. They wanted to see him fight Top 10. Here’s Top 10. UFC is finalizing Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz for July 2, per sources. https://t.co/85twD7iLiR

Sean O'Malley is currently on an impressive three-fight win streak in the UFC, with the 27-year-old managing to finish all of these opponents in 2021. The Montana native also won a Fight of the Night and two Performance of the Night bonuses in those outings.

Pedro Munhoz, on the other hand, is going through a rough patch in the UFC. 'The Young Punisher' has only had his hand raised in one of his last five fights in the promotion.

Going by their current runs in the UFC, it would be reasonable to expect many to pick O'Malley as the potential winner of the fight. However, UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes thinks that Munhoz will emerge victorious come fight night.

During an interview with James Lynch, 'Razor' Blaydes said:

“I think Pedro. I think he’s a very technical striker also, and he brings some real pop in his punches. And I don’t think O’Malley’s ever faced a power puncher like Munhoz. And O’Malley, he has some holes in his defense also. He likes to come in hands down. And I just think that’s gonna lead to him eating the heavy one, and that’d be it in the fight. Yeah, I go with Pedro Munhoz.”

