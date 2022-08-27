"I'm gonna say fifth round finish"- Sean O'Malley predicts the winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz; talks about putting up "money" on his pick

Sean O'Malley recently made his pick for Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev on a new episode of the BROMALLEY SHOW. Sean spoke to his brother Daniel about Nate Diaz and if we are witnessing his decline. O'Malley and his brother were hopeful that his downfall wasn't imminent, and Sean even made a surprising pick for the bout. Although Sean O'Malley's head is telling him to pick Chimaev, his heart believes Nate could pull it out by way of a fifth-round stoppage. 'Suga' thinks Diaz would win the war of attrition, and might even put money on it, stating:

"Imagine Nate finished Chimaev in the fifth round. I might put money on it. TKO (due to) exhaustion. I'm gonna say fifth round finish. If i go with my head, I'm saying Khamzat. If I'm going with my heart I'm going Nate fifth round finish baby."

Sean O'Malley here seems to be echoing the sentiment of the larger hardcore MMA fanbase. Nate Diaz has an enormous following and many would love to see him pull off the upset. However, Khamzat Chimaev has looked virtually unstoppable, and it's hard to imagine Diaz in the twilight of his career halting Chimaev's meteoric rise. However, as last weekend's welterweight championship showed, anything can happen in MMA, and Diaz does have a gas tank like none other.

You can watch the full episode of BROMALLEY below:

"I think he's done enough to earn the rematch" Sean O'Malley on 'Chito' Vera

On the same episode of BROMALLEY, 'Suga's' brother Daniel asked whether former foe Marlon 'Chito' Vera had done enough recently to earn a rematch with him. After facing O'Malley and defeating him by injury TKO, Vera went on to lose to Jose Aldo in his next contest. However, following that, 'Chito' won his next four fights, recently knocking out Dominick Cruz. After dissecting this, O'Malley determined Vera had done enough, but cautioned that the timing may be off stating:

"He's done enough, I think he has, but it's hard to say because... I beat Petr (Yan) I get a title shot. The only reason I'd take a title shot over the Chito fight is because I'd get guranteed a lot more money for a title fight per my contract... So I would take a title shot over the Chito rematch."

Flipping the script like this has been a huge part of O'Malley's strategy since losing to Vera. It should really be Sean O'Malley having to earn the rematch but he has Though Vera TKO'ed O'Malley in their contest, O'Malley has been posturing as if 'Chito' hadn't really won their bout. Whether the rematch does happen will be a fight to look out for down the road.

