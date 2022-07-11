Sean O'Malley makes an uncanny request to Tesla CEO Elon Musk 

Sean O'Malley is coming off the back of a no-contest after he accidentally poked Pedro Munhoz's eye at UFC 276 in the second round.

The rising bantamweight fighter has been renowned for his exciting takes on social media in recent times. One such take is claiming billionaire Elon Musk, the richest man on Earth, "might be a robot".

However, this time around, O'Malley made an unusual request to the Tesla founder, saying:

"Damn Tesla backed up for months @elonmusk do you have an extra model X in your garage I could scoop"

Tesla and the California electricity utility compay Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) are set to launch a test program using Tesla Powerwall home energy storage battery packs as a "virtual power plant" to back up the grid. It aims to provide benefits to reduce electricity when the grid is conjusted or stressed.

Earlier in April, Sean O'Malley also claimed that Musk will face an uphill task to buy Twitter after his astounding proposal was accepted. He said:

"Because he might be getting pressured by other people. It might be big companies that pay them saying we will kill you if you sell it."

However, Musk this week stated his intention of terminating the $44 billion Twitter deal signed in April. According to Musk, Twitter was in “material breach” of their agreement and made “false and misleading” statements during negotiations.

Meanwhile, 'Sugar' has shown his extravagant side in the UFC with his pricey jewelry and love for luxury cars. The American has not shyed away from the limelight since coming to fame, finishing five out of his last six fights before his bout with Munhoz.

Sean O'Malley shows off his insane car collection

Sean O'Malley is a self-proclaimed fan of luxury cars, stacking up an exquisite collection along the way. Earlier in June, O'Malley purchased a $210,000 Lamborghini with a pink livery inspired by his "Watermelon Suga Collection".

In January, the American purchased a 2000 year Lincoln limo on Craigslist to accommodate his friends who were flying down to meet him. Despite the fame, O'Malley wants to focus on himself inside the octagon as he aims to fight for the bantamweight gold held currently by Aljamain Sterling.

