Sean O'Malley has misgivings about Conor McGregor's UFC return - "You're living on a yacht"

Conor McGregor shared that he will make his highly-anticipated return to the octagon in 2024 after nearly three years of inactivity. The former double champ, who has not competed since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021, is reportedly set to return against Michael Chandler in a middleweight bout during International Fight Week on June 29th.

Sean O'Malley recently revealed his expectations for the return of 'The Notorious'. Speaking to Megan Olivi of UFC.com, the bantamweight champion stated:

"He's looking good. He's posting little videos here and there, training. It looks like he's grappling a lot. He's very skilled, but I think what sets people apart is obviously the mindset. I think if he can get back on that. You're not going to be as good as you were if you were training and grinding for years, and you're living on a yacht and doing these things."

O'Malley continued:

"You just aren't going to be the same guy. So it's just about what you do for those three months. If he's three months dialed in, focused, laser-focused on the task at hand, I think he'll show up and put on a performance."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on Conor McGregor's return below (starting at the 26:55 mark):

While McGregor has won just one fight since becoming the first double champ in UFC history in 2016, he shared that he has a three-fight plan for his return. 'The Notorious' has also expressed that he is looking to make another run at a title.

Sean O'Malley claims that he will be as big as Conor McGregor in 2024

Conor McGregor is, by far, the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts. Sean O'Malley, however, believes that he can reach the former double champ's level of stardom in 2024. Speaking to Megan Olivi of UFC.com, the bantamweight champion stated:

"I would like to get another one in by the end of the year and be the biggest star in sports – not just combat sports. I think [if] I go out there and put two beautiful performances together [in 2024], I will be as big as Conor [McGregor]." [h/t MMA Junkie]

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

O'Malley has previously shared that he looks to follow McGregor's footsteps by becoming a double champ before pursuing a high-profile boxing match. Despite this, however, the bantamweight champion has a long way to go before reaching the level of star power of 'The Notorious'.