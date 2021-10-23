Sean O'Malley mocks 'poor guy' Dominick Cruz for fighting in UFC 269 prelims

Sean O'Malley has admitted that he isn't sure if he can fight Dominick Cruz anymore. The rising bantamweight star has been going back-and-forth with Cruz over the last few months.

In a recently posted video on his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley claimed that Cruz isn't on his radar anymore. 'Suga' said that the former UFC bantamweight champion might have to be the one to ask O'Malley for a fight moving forward.

Sean O'Malley questioned whether Cruz was the main event of the UFC 269 prelims or not and labeled the former bantamweight kingpin a "poor guy."

"I don't even know if I can fight Dominick Cruz anymore. After this fight dude, he's not really on my radar, he's kind of down like, like he might have to ask me for a fight. He lost that, which is not a good move for him. Me calling out Dominic Cruz after I get a win whether he wins or loses is just like, people kind of they're gonna still want to see it but what is it? I don't know, is he even main eventing the prelims anymore? Poor guy!"

Watch Sean O'Malley's latest podcast episode below:

Sean O'Malley and Dominick Cruz will share the UFC 269 card

Sean O'Malley will face Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. A win over Paiva could lead to O'Malley breaking into the top 15 of the stacked UFC bantamweight rankings. On the back of a few impressive wins, O'Malley could have a tough task ahead of himself at UFC 269. However, given how impressive he has been lately, one could certainly expect 'Suga' to put together another clinical performance.

Also Read

Dominick Cruz will face Pedro Munhoz in another exciting bantamweight showdown at UFC 269. Munhoz is coming off a loss to Jose Aldo and will aim to get back into the win column with a victory over Cruz, who's coming off a win over Casey Kenney.

Edited by Avinash Tewari