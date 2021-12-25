Sean O'Malley names 3 UFC fighters who can beat Jake Paul

Jake Paul has certainly backed up his bravado in the boxing ring so far and has a multitude of options ahead of him. Now 5-0, the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter has produced four impressive knockouts in his pro boxing bouts, with two of these wins coming over UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

While Jake Paul continues to call out UFC stars for stepping inside the boxing ring, Sean O'Malley has named three UFC fighters who could beat 'The Problem Child' On the latest episode of The BrO'Malley Show, 'Sugar' said:

"I would say Masvidal or Kamaru Usman would be the toughest fights for Jake boxing wise. Tim had an idea and said, 'what about Israel Adesanya?' Jake wouldn't [take the fight]. Jake is smart, dude, and he's going to do what's right. He's going to take the right fights, which he should 100%."

Sean O'Malley also said that former UFC champion Anderson Silva would be another risky fight for Jake Paul and that it wouldn't be a smart fight for the YouTuber star at this stage in his boxing career.

"Watching Anderson Silva after what he did to Tito Ortiz, that's a risky fight. I don't think that would necessarily be a smart fight for Jake to take yet but who knows. I mean it's fun to play around."

The UFC bantamweight fighter also considers Tommy Fury to be another big fight for Jake Paul and believes the Brit could potentially knock out 'The Problem Child' in boxing. However, 'Sugar' added that he wants to see Jake Paul continue winning fights in the boxing ring and revealed that he's one of his fans.

You can watch the full episode of The BrO'Malley Show below:

Who will Jake Paul fight next?

After an impressive victory over Tyron Woodley on December 18, Jake Paul called out UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. 'The Problem Child' challenged the two to free themselves of their contracts with Dana White and step inside the boxing ring with him.

The Cleveland native also expressed interest in fighting reigning UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman and former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor.

You can watch Jake Paul call out UFC fighters and send a message to Dana White below:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: Top 5 unbelievable moments of 2021 in the UFC!

Edited by Prem Deshpande