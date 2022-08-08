"It always sounds so good" - Sean O'Malley names his ideal cheat meal outside of fight camp

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley recently revealed the one cheat meal he can't resist outside of his training camps.

UFC fighters are very disciplined about what they eat and follow very strict diets to make weight for their bouts. However, like everyone else, most athletes love to treat themselves to some delicious cheat meals when not in fight camp.

In a recent interview with James Lynch, O'Malley likely spoke for a lot of fighters when he picked pizza as his favorite cheat meal. The rising bantamweight also revealed that his craving for pizza goes up the closer he gets to his fights:

"I feel like it's always pizza, it's always, you know, the closer I get, the more I crave pizza. I feel like that's a lot of fighters. Just a greasy pizza, it always sounds so good."

Leon Edwards, Johnny Walker, Jared Gordon, Sodiq Yusuff and Joseph Benavidez are some of the other UFC fighters who also chose pizza as their ideal cheat meal.

Watch the full edition of MMA Pro's Pick below:

Sean O'Malley on why he works without a manager

Sean O’Malley represents a rare instance of a UFC fighter who doesn't have an agency team behind him. 'Sugar' takes care of all his business dealings by himself.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, O'Malley explained that he doesn't see a purpose in having a manager and paying them a chunk of his paycheck.

"I am my management... Solo dolo, no middleman, no one taking a random percentage for being a middleman. I do all my own deals, and s**t gets done right."

O'Malley added:

"Say UFC gets a sponsorship deal and then whoever handles that at the UFC, they're like, 'Oh, UFC wants Sean O'Malley, I'm going to go to his management' and then their management takes 20%, 15%, whatever, just to tell me about the deal, not to do anything, just to say, 'Hey, UFC called, you want to do this deal?' Same thing with fight pay money too, you want 15% of my money because you did what? No, that ain't happening. Oh, you want some of the bonus, too? Yeah, not happening."

Watch the full episode of The MMA Hour with Sean O'Malley below:

'Sugar' recently managed to land a fight with No.1-ranked contender Petr Yan without having a management team. Ranked No.13 in the division, Sean O'Malley will take a major step-up in competition when he takes on the Russian at UFC 280 on October 22.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard