Sean O'Malley narrates a hilarious story of when he made a man sh*t himself

While on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul, Sean O'Malley narrated a hilarious story about when he was 19-20 years old and was an upcoming fighter.

"I was 19-20 years old...and this jacked dude Tony would walk around, with his like six cats, and he was just jacked, short, bald. And he's like, 'are you guys fighters?'... he's like, 'I wanna spar [with you],'" said O'Malley.

"So we brought him to the boxing ring...and I hit him with a body shot and he literally sh*t of of his shorts like on to the mat," exclaimed O'Malley

The story gets worse as Sean O'Malley proceeds further, saying:

"I stepped in it, because I didn't see him sh*t...I step in it and I thought my fu**ing dog sh*t in the ring and then we watched the video back later, he literally..I kicked him with a body shot and he sh*t himself and he never acted hard again [ever since]."

The story doesn't come as a surprise as 'Sugar' is one of the best strikers currently competing in the UFC. With one of the craftiest fighting styles in the bantamweight division, he has been on the rise and may challenge for the belt in the near future.

Watch Sean O'Malley on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul below:

Sean O'Malley turned down a fight against Frankie Edgar

Sean O'Malley recently turned down a November 7th bout in New York City against Frankie Edgar.

According to O'Malley, the reason he turned down a potential bout with Edgar was because of New York's tax rates. On his podcast The BrOMalley Show, he said:

“I got into some trouble. I had a conversation with Sean Shelby a couple days after in person, in Houston at the fights. We’re good now. He didn’t like what I said. I didn’t like what he said. I feel like I’m in a position where if you want me to fight in New York, and I don’t want to fight in New York, I’m not gonna fight in New York. I’m in that position, and I had that conversation, and we’re good now."

Watch Sean O'Malley's full podcast below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh