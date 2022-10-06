Sean O'Malley advises Bo Nickal to 'trust the UFC' in light of recent comments regarding fighting on prelims - "They obviously knew I was gonna be a superstar, look at me now"

Sean O'Malley recently offered advice to Bo Nickal in regards to the future of the young wrestler's UFC career.

The prestigious collegiate wrestler initially stated that he would retire if he was on the preliminary card. He later took to Twitter sharing that he would fight on the preliminary card, but only if the UFC puts together a card with ten fighters that are a bigger draw.

Bo Nickal @NoBickal I’ve been thinking about it a lot… If the UFC puts a card together with 10 people who are all bigger draws than me, which is doable as there are many bigger draws than me currently, I’ll fight on prelims. Pains me to say it but it’d be the right thing. What do y’all think? I’ve been thinking about it a lot… If the UFC puts a card together with 10 people who are all bigger draws than me, which is doable as there are many bigger draws than me currently, I’ll fight on prelims. Pains me to say it but it’d be the right thing. What do y’all think?

Speaking on his podcast, The BrOMalley Show, Sean O'Malley discussed Bo Nickal's recent tweet. He urged the hyped prospect to trust the UFC as he did:

"He's potentially a superstar. They're going to build him up. He's fighting a guy who's 13-8, 2-4 in the UFC, coming off a two fight losing streak. He's gonna be built up good. They're gonna put him where he needs to be. The UFC is going to put you where you need to be. They've done it with me. They obviously knew I was gonna be a superstar and I am, look at me now."

O'Malley added:

"He's got a lot of confidence, young, stud, I'd say just trust the ride, trust the UFC, but that's not even that bad of a statement. He probably won't fight on some s**t card. They're gonna put him in a spot to where a lot of people are gonna see him."

Nickal's comments were quite shocking, as he is yet to make his UFC debut. While his talent is legitimate, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him close out the preliminary card. That wouldn't be the worst thing for Nickal, particularly if the card is not stacked.

Watch Sean O'Malley's full comments on Bo Nickal below (starting at the 36:45 mark):

Sean O'Malley believes that a win at UFC 280 will put him on trajectory to become the next Conor McGregor

During a recent appearance on the DC & RC podcast, Sean O'Malley shared that he believes the UFC is looking for their next superstar. He also acouldd that he can be the guy to fill the void left by Conor McGregor's inactivity. After claiming that he believes people want him to win, O'Malley stated that a victory at UFC 280 can put him on that path:

"People want a superstar. There's really no one in the UFC right now that is that Conor level. I go out there and beat Petr in spectacular fashion, I'm climbing. I'm not gonna be there yet and I know that, but I'm climbing to become that guy. I want to be that guy, I want to be the Conor."

O'Malley would go on to add that he doesn't want it to be competitive where his stardom is debated. He would also share that he is motivated by being listed as the underdog at UFC 280.

Watch Sean O'Malley's comments on being the next Conor McGregor below (starting at the 32:57 mark):

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far