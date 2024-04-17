Sean O'Malley has one-word reaction to Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia's one-on-one interview

Former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia is set to challenge Devin Haney for his WBC super lightweight title this Saturday, April 20.

The two will fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a 12-round bout.

Ahead of their fight, there have been concerns about Garcia's preparedness and whether his mindset is right going into the fight. In a promotional one-on-one interview with GQ Sports, Garcia exhibited more of the same concerning behavior as he was seen singing and humming along to a tune.

Haney expressed his concerns over the Garcia's seriousness to do with the fight.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley reacted to the two boxers with a one-word comment under the Instagram post. He found it amusing:

"Lmao"

The undefeated Haney will look to extend his winning record while Garcia will want to start off his year strong and recover from his first career loss last year.

Ryan Garcia gets thrown out of the stadium by the New York Mets

Ryan Garcia is in New York for his fight on the weekend and was invited by Major League Baseball team, the New York Mets, to their stadium as a guest.

He was scheduled to throw the first pitch at the Citi Field but was asked to leave for an unknown reason. Garcia took to Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) to upload a video of him complaining about the Mets.

Garcia stated that he was denied his first pitch and was "kicked out" of the stadium. In the video, he is flanked by his promoter and former boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

'KingRy' urged fans in an expletive-heavy statement to never attend a game involving the New York Mets:

"Yo guys, the Mets just wasted three hours of our life. To say at the end, 'You can't throw the pitch,' for whatever reason. There was no reason, and they kicked us out for no reason. So everybody, I'm personally gonna say f**k the Mets. Don't ever go to a f*****g Mets game again, f**k the Mets.''

