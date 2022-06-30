"I'll have a name ready when I'm standing next to Joe Rogan" - Sean O'Malley plans to "strategically" call out a name should he beat Pedro Munhoz

Sean O'Malley intends to call out a fighter after possibly defeating Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

Speaking with Caroline Pearce for BT Sport, O'Malley said that after beating Munhoz, he plans on challenging a fighter for a matchup during his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan.

'Sugar' added that although he did not have a name in mind at the moment, he would think of one by fight night:

"I need to know who I'm calling out on the mic. But really, I'm not thinking about that too far ahead. I need to go out there and put Pedro's lights out or else it doesn't matter who's next, in the sense of who I would get if I win. I gotta go out there and win first. I'll have a name ready when I'm standing next to Joe [Rogan] and I'll call him out and we'll see. Just because you call someone out doesn't mean you get that fight... It's Wednesday. I got Thursday, Friday, a couple more days to think exactly strategically who's next and we'll see."

Watch O'Malley's full interview with Caroline Pearce for BT Sport below:

O'Malley is currently on a three-fight win streak in the UFC. In those three fights, the 27-year-old has won one Fight of the Night and two Performance of the Night bonuses.

Sean O'Malley is aiming for a knockout at UFC 276

Sean O'Malley recently interacted with the media during the UFC 276 press day. During his time there, he was asked by Sportskeeda's James Lynch about the significance of a possible knockout victory against Pedro Munhoz.

'Sugar' replied:

"I think a win over him would be huge, but a finish over Pedro would be massive. And I'm all about the mass, I'm trying to go above and beyond and perform for the people, and the people want to see people's lights get put out. Winning a decision, I would not be upset against Pedro. 'Cause he's very, very tough. But I definitely want to put his lights out."

Watch O'Malley's full appearance at media day below:

Munhoz has never been knocked out in his entire professional MMA career. 'The Young Punisher' has an overall record of 19-7-1 and all seven of those losses have come by decision.

So, fans will have to wait and see if O'Malley will become the first person to ever knock Munhoz out.

