Sean O'Malley praises "big inspiration" Conor McGregor - "Conor is the fu***** man"

Sean O'Malley has praised fellow UFC fighter Conor McGregor. The pair met each other back in September of 2021 at the Dallas Cowboys' road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

During a recent conversation with Jeff FM and Mike Majlak, O'Malley claimed that McGregor has been a "big inspiration" to him. 'Suga' also added that he learned a lot from the Irishman while coming up in the sport of mixed martial arts.

O'Malley, who has been on a meteoric rise in the UFC almost similarly to McGregor's, said the following:

"Cool dude, I like Conor, he's been a big inspiration coming up in the game. You know, learned a lot of s***t from him, what to do and what the f**k not to do. He definitely has a lot of that s*** but yeah, Conor's the f*****g man."

Sean O'Malley revealed what Conor McGregor told him when they met at the Dallas Cowboys game

In the aftermath of meeting Conor McGregor, Sean O'Malley took to his YouTube show to reveal what the Irishman told him when they finally met each other.

Without going into detail, O'Malley claimed that McGregor praised his latest UFC performance at the time, which was a victory over Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. The same pay-per-view was headlined by Conor McGregor, who fought Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout.

"One thing he did say was that [my] last fight was a beautiful performance. Like dude, I have elite-level striking. I have some crazy s*** that people just can't do. An elite-level striker like Conor sees that. Izzy sees that. They're fans of, not even me, [but] of just what I'm capable of doing," said O'Malley.

O'Malley's last fight in the UFC was at UFC 269, a card headlined by UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and contender Dustin Poirier. 'Suga' scored a first-round knockout victory against Raulian Paiva and now holds a professional MMA record of 15-1. The 27-year-old has been on an incredible run as of late in the UFC and will aim to continue his momentum in 2022.

