Sean O'Malley predicts how Cody Garbrandt vs Rob Font will unfold at UFC Vegas 27

Sean O’Malley has predicted how Cody Garbrandt vs. Rob Font will unfold at UFC Vegas 27.

One of the top-tier UFC bantamweights who’s widely heralded among the top prospects in MMA today, Sean O’Malley has seemingly picked Rob Font to defeat Cody Garbrandt in their upcoming bout. However, ‘Suga’ did mention that Garbrandt looked great in his most recent fight.

In an episode of the Timbo Sugar Show podcast, Sean O’Malley chimed in with his views on the bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font. He stated:

“I went back and watched Cody vs. (Raphael) Assuncao. He (Garbrandt) looked sharp. He looked good. He looked composed. He looked fast. He looked like a championship-level fighter. And then I went back and watched Rob vs. Marlon (Moraes). Marlon took Rob down right away. Rob had really good defense off his back; just came up on top, Marlon looked for a guillotine…I think he got taken down again. But then when they hit the feet, Rob was just throwing some sick combos with bombs attached, dude.”

Sean O’Malley also addressed the reach advantage Rob Font will have over Cody Garbrandt in their upcoming fight. He said:

“Long…There’s no way Cody is 5’8”. He’s close to 5’3” than he is 5’8”…No, he’s probably 5’6”. Dude, this fight’s gonna be sweet. Cody did look f**king good in his last fight. I think Rob might out-strike him, dude. I think Rob’s going to be a little bit bigger, a little bit more durable, and maybe eat some shots but land some bombs. He throws sick combos. Did you watch his last fight recently at all? The way he throws his one-twos are f**king sweet.” (H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Cody Garbrandt’s reach is listed as 65.5 inches, whereas Rob Font’s reach is listed as 71.5 inches.

Sean O’Malley and his coach Tim Welch highlighted this fact and noted how it could adversely affect Garbrandt in his fight against Font.

Sean O’Malley, Cody Garbrandt, and Rob Font have their sights set on the UFC bantamweight title

Rob Font (left); Cody Garbrandt (right)

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has faced notable ups and downs in his career and is now aiming to reclaim the bantamweight belt that he once held.

Rob Font and Sean O’Malley are yet to win the coveted UFC bantamweight title. Akin to Garbrandt, both of them will continue their quest to secure the title.

The bantamweight matchup between top-tier divisional stalwarts Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font will headline the UFC Vegas 27 (May 22nd, 2021) event. Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley is set to fight Louis Smolka at UFC 264 (July 10th, 2021).