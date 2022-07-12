Sean O'Malley predicts how many PPV buys a blockbuster fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler would do

Sean O'Malley believes a pay-per-view fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler would attract over a million pay-per-view buys.

'Sugar' took into consideration that the UFC 276 pay-per-view earlier this month reportedly attracted 400,000 buys. While that isn't a bad number by any means, the attention and eyeballs McGregor brings to any card is much more.

The No.12-ranked bantamweight contender predicted how a card would sell if 'The Notorious' and 'Iron' fought during an episode of the TimboSugarShow:

"That will be a huge pay-per-view. I am curious what that [does]. I don't know, supposedly what last pay-per-view did, 400,000. Which isn't that bad. It's actually pretty good. I wonder what Conor vs. Chandler would do. A million, for sure, right? I mean any Conor fight's gonna do a million, which is f*cking legendary."

Watch Sean O'Malley talk about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler:

McGregor is hands down the biggest pay-per-view star the UFC has ever had. The top-five pay-per-views in UFC history were headlined by the Irish star. He has changed the landscape of the promotion in terms of popularity.

Hence, any contender the Dublin native takes on would do great numbers. A fight against a world championship-caliber and entertaining fighter like Chandler would certainly be a massive event.

What's next for Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler and Sean O'Malley?

Per the latest reports, Conor McGregor is expected to return early next year. When he does make his comeback tot he octagon, the Irishman will no doubt be part of a big fight. Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and Chandler are among the next possible opponents for the former two-division champion.

Michael Chandler is coming off a stunning knockout win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. He recently called for a clash against Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title given Oliveira's apparent reluctance to face the Russian. 'Iron' is also keen to test his mettle against McGregor.

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA @CharlesDoBronxs if I were you I’d wait for Conor in January too... I’ll keep the division warm while you’re chasing him... . @CharlesDoBronxs if I were you I’d wait for Conor in January too... I’ll keep the division warm while you’re chasing him...

Sean O'Malley, meanwhile, had an anti-climactic end to his fight against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. The bout ended in a no contest following an accidental eye poke by 'Sugar'. He has since gone back-and-forth with Henry Cejudo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far