Sean O'Malley predicts the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. 'The Korean Zombie' fight

Sean O'Malley has picked Alexander Volkanovski to beat Chan Sung Jung in their upcoming fight at UFC 273.

Volkanovski was initially scheduled to take on Max Holloway at UFC 272. However, Holloway was forced to withdraw from the fight because of an injury. After the trilogy between the top two featherweights fell apart, the promotion booked Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung for UFC 273 on April 9.

With the matchup expected to transpire at UFC 273, O'Malley has predicted the winner of the fight. In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley stated when asked to predict the outcome of the fight between Volkanovski and 'The Korean Zombie':

"I feel like Volkanovski will probably beat him [Chan Sung Jung]."

Watch the full episode of the podcast below [prediction at 41:43]:

'The Korean Zombie' was last seen inside the octagon on June 19, 2021, when he took on Dan Ige. The Korean fighter was able to walk away with a victory via unanimous decision at the end of a five-round fight. Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski is coming off a win over Brian Ortega in a thriller at UFC 266.

When will Sean O'Malley fight next?

Sean O'Malley was in action at UFC 269 when he took on Raulian Paiva. Unfortunately for O'Malley, he suffered a fractured thumb during his TKO win over the Brazilian.

Speaking on his podcast about a week ago, O'Malley expected the injury to keep him out of action until June or July:

"I can’t fight March 5, it’s too soon. I don’t think they’re having a Vegas card in April, in May. I might not fight for a while... If I don’t fight until June or July, it just gives me time to get better and improve. I haven’t been able to train since my fight. I’ve had a f*****g fractured thumb since my fight."

Watch the podcast below [discussion starts at 5:20]:

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by Aziel Karthak