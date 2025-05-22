Sean O'Malley preparing for Merab Dvalishvili rematch with Demetrious Johnson sends fans into frenzy: "Levelling up that IQ"

Sean O'Malley is set to square off against Merab Dvalishvili in the headliner of UFC 316. Ahead of that, O'Malley has garnered the attention of fans with his grappling session with Demetrious Johnson, after images of it came out.

The last time the two fought at UFC 306, Dvalishvili cruised to a unanimous decision win against O'Malley with his wrestling prowess. So, for the rematch, 'Suga' possibly expects to see that same game plan from the UFC bantamweight champion.

As a result, in preparation for the fight, O'Malley is sparing no expense and has enlisted the help of 'Mighty Mouse' as a training partner.

Check out the post below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Levelling up that IQ"

Others commented:

"Hopefully he implements some things he learned from DJ"

"The results are going to be the same, he's going to be completely dominated and smothered once again lol"

"Idk why I think O'Malley will win this, I know Merab will keep wrestle him but I think he will find a way"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Sean O'Malley's training session images with Demetrious Johnson. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Merab Dvalishvili gets honest about facing Sean O'Malley in a rematch

Sean O'Malley faced Merab Dvalishvili in their first encounter while dealing with a hip injury. Although the Georgian fighter secured a comfortable victory in that match, he is not underestimating O'Malley as their rematch approaches.

When speaking to The Schmo, Dvalishvili was asked about his thoughts on facing 'Suga' in a rematch. In response, the UFC bantamweight champion said:

"He [O'Malley] is hungry now. He's different man, like he's saying he's gonna be 70% better. He was complaining he was injured. Let's see, let's find out. I gotta make sure I keep up same hard work, and I know he wants to get it back, belt, and he hits hard. It's gonna be tough challenge. I don't look at this fight as easy, and let's see. We all gonna see on June 7."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments on Sean O'Malley below (1:42):

