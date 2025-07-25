  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Sean O'Malley previews Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen fight at UFC 320: "He's freakishly strong"

Sean O'Malley previews Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen fight at UFC 320: "He's freakishly strong"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 25, 2025 08:55 GMT
Sean O
Sean O'Malley (middle) previews Merab Dvalishvili (left) vs. Cory Sandhagen (right) fight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Sean O'Malley recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320 in October. O'Malley acknowledged that Sandhagen was similar to him in terms of their striking style while urging 'The Sandman' to be careful of Dvalishvili's strength.

Ad

O'Malley is coming off a third-round submission loss to Dvalishvili in their title rematch last month. In their first encounter at UFC 306 last September, Dvalishvili dominated O'Malley over five rounds to win via unanimous decision. Given their history, it's possible for 'Suga' to find himself in the title picture depending on the result of the Dvalishvili vs. Sandhagen fight.

In a recently posted YouTube video, O'Malley previewed the Dvalishvili vs. Sandhagen fight and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I fought Merab twice, beat him once, lost to him once. Just kidding. Wrestling versus striker. Cory’s got really good wrestling scrambles. He did really good against Umar [Nurmagomedov]. He kept his hips high, he was able to scramble very well. I wouldn’t say he really gassed, but he definitely got a little bit tired, whereas Merab, he just doesn’t get tired. He really just doesn’t and he’s freakishly strong."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"It’s hard for me to wrap my head [around], who do I think’s going to win? I think it’s a f**king coin flip. If I had to guess, if Merab goes out there and grabs a hold of him, I think Cory’s going to be surprised by how strong that little Georgian feels. But also, I could be completely wrong. Cory could go out there and hit some beautiful scrambles and make Merab look silly." [H/t: MMA Fighting]
Ad

Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

When Cory Sandhagen called Sean O'Malley a "one-trick pony" after UFC 316 loss

After Sean O'Malley lost his rematch against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 last month, Cory Sandhagen sounded off on the Montana native's fighting style. Sandhagen claimed that O'Malley was a "one-trick pony" and struggled against well-rounded fighters.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Sandhagen expressed his reaction to O'Malley's performance against Dvalishvili and said:

Ad
"O'Malley gets labeled as a star first before he gets labeled as a good fighter. He has to change a few things, not in his personal life but in his actual fighting style. He got away for a long time, just being able to one-shot knock people out, and now he's facing some real well-rounded fighters — and you just can't be a one-trick pony anymore."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications