Sean O'Malley promises to beat "unranked a**" of Adrian Yanez

Sean O'Malley has issued a callout to rising prospect Adrian Yanez.

Both O'Malley and Yanez picked up three UFC wins in 2021, although 'Sugar' is the only one who enters 2022 with a ranking by his name. He sits at No.12 following his victory over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269.

UFC 269: Raulian Paiva v Sean O'Malley

Prior to O'Malley entering the top 15, he and Yanez had openly discussed a potential fight against each other. Now that he is ranked, O'Malley has issued a reminder to Yanez that regardless of having a number by his name, he is still up for a clash in the octagon.

In a message posted to his Twitter account, O'Malley stated:

"Yanez just because I’m top 15 doesn’t mean I wont come and beat your unranked a** bud."

Who could Sean O'Malley and Adrian Yanez face next if they are not matched up with each other?

A fight between Sean O'Malley and Adrian Yanez would no doubt be an electric contest on the feet. However, the UFC may not wish to match up two of their biggest prospects at this time in their careers.

Should that be the case, it is worth considering what other options they have. For Sean O'Malley, there are a number of top-15 opponents whom he could face.

Ricky Simon recently entered the rankings and has previously called out O'Malley. His wrestling skills could give 'Sugar' a brand new problem that he has not yet faced in the octagon.

Pedro Munhoz and Frankie Edgar could also be potential matchups for O'Malley, as could a bout with Rob Font. That's if the UFC wishes to fast track him to the top.

For Adrian Yanez, a fight with No.15-ranked Raphael Assuncao could be a solid entry point into the rankings. Alternatively, Kyler Phillips, Casey Kenney and Timur Valiev could all draw exciting bouts from the talented striker.

UFC Fight Night: Yanez v Lopez

