Sean O'Malley reacts to Eminem and Lil Wayne referencing him in new songs: "It's a sign"

Sean O'Malley recently shared his reaction to hip-hop legends Eminem and Lil Wayne name-dropping him on their new tracks. The former UFC bantamweight champion expressed his elation and claimed it was "a sign" for his next potential fight against reigning 135-pound king Merab Dvalishvili.

Lil Wayne seemingly mentioned O'Malley in his song 'Rari' from his latest album, 'Tha Carter VI' and appeared to reference the Montana native's physique. In his song, he rapped:

"Shirt off, guns showin’ like O’Malley."

Likewise, Eminem name-dropped O'Malley on his song 'Animals (Pt. 1)' with fellow rapper JID and gave 'Suga' his flowers for his gift of the gab. His lyrics read:

"Had to throw in that towel, regroup, like Sean O’Malley, still that mouthy youth."

Given that Eminem and Lil Wayne are two of the most highly respected rappers today, it's no surprise that O'Malley took their recognition to heart. In a recent video uploaded to his socials, the UFC star recalled walking out for his first kickboxing match to Eminem and Lil Wayne's collaboration track, 'Drop The World', and said:

"I had the first walkout, I was 16 years old, first kickboxing fight. 'Drop The World' [by] Eminem [and] Lil Wayne. Random. It’s a sign. It’s a sign I’m going to beat Merab."

When Sean O'Malley got praised by rap legend Snoop Dogg after UFC 292 title win

Eminem and Lil Wayne aren't the only rap legends who are familiar with Sean O'Malley. Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg once lauded O'Malley for making him "some money" after his title win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 in August 2023.

Despite many backing Sterling to beat 'Suga' thanks to his superior wrestling pedigree, the Montana native secured a second-round knockout over 'Funk Master' to take home the UFC bantamweight title. Reacting to O'Malley's historic win in a personalized video shared by the UFC star, the legendary rapper said:

"Great f**king win, champ. 'Suga' show starts now. You made me some money last night, nephew. Good sh*t."

