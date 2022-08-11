"Probably takes 30% of Petr's purse and his bonus" - Sean O'Malley reacts to his former manager claiming that he was 'surprised' that 'Suga' took the fight

Sean O'Malley recently reacted to his former manager's comments about his upcoming fight with Petr Yan at UFC 280.

'Sugar' is all set to face former interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan for a high-profile matchup at the main event of UFC 280. The event is scheduled for October 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

This match is a major step up for O'Malley and could possibly land him a title shot in the division. Many fans as well as MMA personalities, including O'Malley's former manager Daniel Rubenstein, expressed their surprise at the matchup. Many claimed that O'Malley did not deserve such a high-ranked opponent.

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, O'Malley reacted to Rubenstein's claim that he was surprised Yan agreed to the fight. He said:

"Petr was the only one who didn't have a fight. Yeah, I'm surprised he took it to be honest...There's a reward though. I mean, you beat me, I'm the biggest name in the bantamweight division, one of the biggest names in the UFC right now. So, in that sense, I'm not surprised...Probably takes you know 30 % of Petr's purse and his bonus."

You can check out O'Malley's full interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA below:

Sean O'Malley confident he will get a title shot after fight against Petr Yan

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping on his Believe You Me podcast, 'Sugar' seemed confident about getting a shot at the bantamweight title should he defeat Yan in their upcoming fight at UFC 280.

Speaking about his upcoming match on October 22, Sean O'Malley said:

"I f***ing beat Petr, I am gonna be the champ. I'm gonna fight for the belt. That's what everyone wants. The UFC needs a champion like me. So, you're 100 percent right. I go out there, starch Petr, he face plants October 22 in Abu Dhabi in a massive card — you're pretty accurate in saying I'd probably get the title shot. Especially with Aljo and TJ being on that card."

You can check out Sean O'Malley's interaction with Michael Bisping below:

Edited by Aditya Singh