"He's probably one of my favorite fighters to watch" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Petr Yan's win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267

Sean O'Malley was extremely impressed with Petr Yan's victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267.

During a conversation with his coach Tim Welch on the TimboSugarShow, Sean O'Malley admitted that Yan is currently one of his favorite fighters to watch in the UFC.

"He's probably one of my favorite fighters to watch in the UFC right now."

When asked about Petr Yan's strengths, Sean O'Malley suggested that one of the Russian's most impressive is his adaptability.

"I mean it's boxing, obviously, but the way he can f***ing adapt to... losing to Aljo [Aljamain Sterling] on the first, losing to Cory on the first, losing to Jose Aldo on the first. Getting outstruck massively. So, it's cool though. It's like, it's good to see all this. It just gives us a better game plan."

Sean O'Malley also revealed that a bout between himself and Yan will definitely take place down the line. He claimed the fight would be a massive pay-per-view headliner.

Welch and O'Malley further discussed what's next for Yan after his interim title win at UFC 267. The pair were of the view that 'No Mercy' will defend his interim gold against two-time UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw if Aljamain Sterling remains out due to injury.

Sean O'Malley will face Raulian Paiva at UFC 269

In his third fight of the year, Sean O'Malley will square off against Brazil's Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 on December 11.

'Sugar' will return to the octagon after defeating Kris Moutinho via third-round TKO at UFC 264. He received his fourth $50,000 bonus in five appearances with the victory.

O'Malley's sole defeat in the octagon occurred at the hands of Marlon Vera at UFC 252. He was finished after a kick to the perennial nerve appeared to disable his foot early on.

Paiva, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak. He's defeated strong opponents like Mark De La Rosa, Zhalgas Zhumagulov and Kyler Phillips.

