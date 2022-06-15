"He's not stupid" - Sean O'Malley reacts to praise from Aljamain Sterling

Sean O'Malley recently reacted to receiving praise from reigning bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling. 'Sugar' declared that Sterling truly recognized everything that O'Malley had achieved over the course of his brief yet successful career.

Aljamain Sterling, while in conversation with Joe Rogan on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, praised O'Malley's ability to feint effectively. 'Funk Master' went on to admit that the 27-year-old's range and distance management was extremely impressive as well.

While in conversation with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on the latest edition of the DC & RC Show, O'Malley was asked to offer his take on Sterling's recent comments about him.

Here's what Sean O'Malley had to say:

"I think anyone that's got, you know, legitimate skills as [Aljamain Sterling] does; anyone that's extremely high-level fighter, they watch what I'm doing, you know, Aljo's been to my live events. He's seen me perform live and, you know, he's not stupid. So he sees there's true skill there. I've been training for 11 years. I've been doing this for a long time, you know. I believe I'm a vet. I've had a lot of fights. I had 14 amateur fights I've got a good amount of pro fights."

Ever since bursting onto the pro-MMA scene back in March 2015, 'Sugar' has managed to impress fans with his aptitude for striking. The 27-year-old currently boasts of a record of 15-1, of which 11 wins have come by way of KO/TKO.

Sean O'Malley shows off his pink Lamborghini

In a post on social media, Sean O'Malley offered fans a closer look at a supercar that he had recently bought. The livery on his Lamborghini is inspired by a collection of clothing and apparel that he only recently released, "Watermelon Suga Collection".

Sean O'Malley also offered fans a closer look at the Lamborghini in the same interaction with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark. 'Sugar' jokingly suggested that 'DC' could no longer fit in the car, considering his current physical stature. Cormier could not help but agree:

"Look what I'm rolling around in too. Don't forget. I don't think you'll fit in that 'DC'. I don't that you're going to be fitting in that. I don't think you'll fit in that car," quipped O'Malley. "Not at this point. Maybe 205-lbs DC could have fit in there. Maybe 205-lbs DC could have fit in there. But not the happy DC, the retired DC," admitted Cormier.

