"Like a punching bag walking at me" - Sean O'Malley recalls his fight against Kris Moutinho, says it could have been stopped sooner

The bantamweight clash between Sean O'Malley and Kris Moutinho at UFC 264 in July was perhaps one of the most exciting fights this year. However, a common theme that surrounds the contest is the fact that it could have been brought to an end much earlier. 'Sugar' Sean felt the same way.

While in conversation with Logan Paul & Co. on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Sean O'Malley echoed the same sentiment. Citing the reason behind the stoppage as protecting Kris Moutinho, Sean O'Malley opined that he could have avoided a lot of pain had the fight been stopped earlier.

"I wasn't worried about being finished at all. It felt like I was in no danger. It felt like there was a punching bag walking at me. Arguably, it could have been stopped earlier. I've heard that, a lot of people were saying. I mean if you're going to 'protect him', which was what Herb Dean was doing. He was protecting him. He could've done that a lot earlier," said Sean O'Malley.

Sean O'Malley was thirsting for a KO

'Sugar' previously revealed that he was keen to put together a highlight reel full of fights from his career. The fact that his battle against Kris Moutinho will feature in this reel cannot be disputed.

A slugfest through and through, both fighters left it all inside the octagon. However, O'Malley argued that he could have put the American southpaw to sleep had the fight not been stopped in the third round.

"He was getting completely outclassed. I think he hit me like once. On accident, I mean, I don't remember. I'm not mad at the stoppage. But I really do think I could have put his lights out. I had those 30 seconds left and I was just lighting him up," admitted Sean O'Malley.

Moutinho is slated to return to the UFC octagon to mark his second fight in the promotion against Aaron Phillips on October 23rd. Looking to redeem himself, 'Soulless' will hope to put in a strong performance to help fans move past his dismal debut. Despite the result, however, Moutinho earned a massive fan-following post the event. O'Malley had something to say about his opponent's rise to fame as well.

