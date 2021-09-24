Sean O'Malley recalls when Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone was fighting just to pay his taxes because he owed $300K to the IRS

Sean O'Malley recently spoke about the high amount of taxes UFC fighters have to pay to the government.

In the latest episode of his podcast The BrOMalley Show, 'Suga' said that sometimes fighters compete in the octagon just to pay off their taxes. To support his statement, Sean O'Malley recalled how Donald Cerrone once owed the IRS as much as $300,000.

"You gotta be smart with taxes...you make a $100,000 and then you spend a $100,000 and then at the end of the year tax is like, 'Hey, you owe us $20,000' and you're like, 'I don't have $20,000.'... and it happens to a lot of people. At one point, Cowboy Cerrone was fighting to pay taxes. he owed like $300,000 to the IRS and he had a fight to make it, to pay it."

Donald Cerrone has made a name for himself for being one of the most active fighters on the UFC roster. Despite that, 'Cowboy' has faced money issues in the past.

Prior to his fight with Rafael dos Anjos for the lightweight title in December 2015, Cerrone did an interview with Fox Sports. He revealed that he was fighting just so he could pay his taxes.

"I've been taking those fights just to pay my taxes off, that's what people don't understand. They give us this big chunk of money and then idiots like me spend it all. Then they tell me,'Wait, you have to pay us our set.' Then, I have to go fight again so I can pay them." (h/t Bloody Elbow)

'Cowboy' ended up losing the fight via TKO in the opening round.

Sean O'Malley is one of the UFC's rising stars

Ever since making his spectacular debut on Dana White's Contender Series, Sean O'Malley has captured the attention of MMA fans around the world. The bantamweight prospect has nearly two million followers on Instagram.

Also, despite being unranked, 'Suga' is considered one of the biggest names in the 135-pound division.

O'Malley last competed at UFC 264. He battered Kris Moutinho for the majority of the fight before eventually earning a TKO finish in the third round. While his next opponent is yet to be officially announced, he's expected to face Brian Kelleher in December.

