  • Sean O'Malley recounts "borderline embarrassing" first fight against Merab Dvalishvili, sheds light on current grapple-heavy approach

Sean O'Malley recounts "borderline embarrassing" first fight against Merab Dvalishvili, sheds light on current grapple-heavy approach

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 07, 2025 21:10 GMT
Sean O
Sean O'Malley (right) opens up about grappling-heavy training camp for Merab Dvalishvili (left) rematch [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Sean O'Malley recently recounted his first bout against Merab Dvalishvili and shed light on his preparation for their upcoming rematch. 'Suga' noted that he has made adjustments in his training camp to ensure he is prepared for what 'The Machine' throws at him.

Dvalishvili earned a fairly dominant win over O'Malley after using his wrestling to secure several takedowns and control time against the cage at UFC 306. He then secured another impressive unanimous decision win over Umar Nurmagomedov in his first title defense at UFC 311.

Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley 2 was recently made official as the headliner for UFC 316, which takes place on June 7.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, O'Malley mentioned that he has put in additional time into his wrestling and believes his grappling-heavy approach will serve him well in the rematch:

"We did seven 6-minute rounds today grappling hard, picking the hardest guys. Just straight grappling today... I literally grappled more today than I did that entire last camp. I know I can wrestle better than I shown in that last fight. That was borderline embarrassing what I was able to do."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Sean O'Malley intends to silence his doubters at UFC 316

Sean O'Malley expressed his confidence to defeat Merab Dvalishvili and regain the bantamweight championship in their rematch at UFC 316.

During the aforementioned clip, O'Malley mentioned that a win over Dvalishvili will be satisfying because he would have overcome the odds and silenced his doubters:

"I don't know if this fight is necessarily going to be considered a huge fight, but the aftermath of the fight, when I go out there and beat a guy that I'm not supposed to beat. That's gonna be a huge moment and I'm excited for that."
Check out the official announcement regarding Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2 headlining UFC 316 below:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
