Sean O'Malley reportedly set to return at UFC 252

Sean O'Malley is reportedly set for a quick return to the Octagon next month.

O'Malley was last seen in action at UFC 250 against Eddie Wineland.

UFC Bantamweight sensation Sean O'Malley will reportedly be returning to the Octagon next month, as part of the UFC 252 pay-per-view. This will be O'Malley's first fight since competing at the recent UFC 250 event and will mark an early return to action for 'Sugar'.

For his next Octagon opponent, O'Malley will be facing Marlon Vera and the former took to his official YouTube channel and the fight has been signed from his side. 'Sugar' also wrote that the fight is happening, despite not exactly knowing if Vera has signed the contract or not.

“It’s signed on my side. I don’t know if it’s signed on his side, but it’s happening. It’s going down.”- O’Malley said.

MMA Junkie additionally confirmed that they did speak with Vera, who has said that the fight was also signed from his side and the stage is set for a huge clash between two of the Bantamweight division's most exciting prospects.

The UFC 252 card will be headlined by Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. The two men will complete their trilogy fight, as this could very well be DC's final fight and will be the last time the former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion challenges for a UFC title.

The rest of the card could also feature another exciting Heavyweight clash between Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, as well as Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba, and Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba among notable fights.

Sean O'Malley's return to the UFC

This will be Sean O'Malley's first fight since UFC 250, which took place on the 6th of June, 2020. The card featured an exciting bout between Sean O'Malley and Eddie Wineland. O'Malley ended up winning that bout via first-round KO.

After finally being eligible to compete, O'Malley first competed in Octagon action at UFC 248 when he had defeated Jose Quinonez via first-round TKO. As of now, the UFC is yet to officially announce Sean O'Malley's Octagon return but the announcement could be made once UFC 251 is over with.