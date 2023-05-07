Following the results this past weekend, Sean O'Malley has been announced as the next challenger for Aljamain Sterling's gold and we may now have a date for their clash. Recent reports suggest that Dana White has named UFC 292 in Boston as the most likely destination for the championship bout.

'Funk Master' made a record third defense of the 135lb title on Saturday night in a razor-close split decision victory over Henry Cejudo. In what was his first main event, the champion of Jamaican descent managed to out-work and essentially out-wrestle a former two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist.

In response to Dana White's comments, Sean O'Malley insisted he will see Aljamain Sterling in Boston with the two set to collide at UFC 292 on August 19.

O'Malley earned his way into the title picture when he shocked the world with his win over Petr Yan. Despite coming into the fight as the huge underdog, the fan-favorite managed to land some huge blows in the standing exchanges and defend the majority of the Russian's takedown attempts on his way to a decision victory.

While he is next in line, 'Sugar' could have been leapfrogged by Merab Dvalishvili had the Georgian wanted a shot at UFC gold. As stated by Dana White, 'The Machine' is the rightful number one contender but his refusal to fight friend and teammate Aljamain Sterling is costing him a chance at becoming champion.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley and other confirmed fights for UFC 292

If Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley is agreed upon for UFC 292 in Boston, it will likely take up the co-main or main event slot. But what other matchups have been confirmed for the card?

As it is still three months away, there have been almost zero updates on who else will be competing at the event. But there seems to be another high-profile bantamweight bout set for August 19.

After getting back into the winner's circle last time out, Cody Garbrandt will look to end the four-fight win streak of Mario Bautista. Both men are knocking on the door of the rankings and could potentially have a number next to their name with a win next time out.

