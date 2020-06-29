Sean O'Malley responds to the idea of a fight between him and Israel Adesanya

Sean O'Malley gives his take on a potential fight between him and Israel Adesanya.

'Sugar' doesn't believe he will round 5 minutes against the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion.

Sean O'Malley

UFC Bantamweight Sean O'Malley is one of the hottest sensations in the world of Mixed Martial Arts today. On the back of his incredible win over Eddie Wineland, O'Malley is definitely in the running for a potential shot at the UFC Bantamweight Title, in the future.

However, in response to the potential idea of a fight between O'Malley and reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, the former claimed that he would get knocked out within the first five minutes if the two men ever crossed paths in the Octagon.

Sean O'Malley on the potential idea of a fight between him and Israel Adesanya in the UFC

Sean O'Malley has been ever-impressive in his run with the UFC so far. After being suspended by the NSAC, O'Malley made his return at UFC 248 when he defeated Jose Quinonez, via first-round TKO.

While responding to the idea of a potential match-up between him and Adesanya, O'Malley sent out the following tweet, claiming that he would get knocked out in Round #1.

I get KO’d in the first — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 28, 2020

Sean O'Malley got the job done for him at UFC 250 in his win over Eddie Wineland and it remains to be seen which challenger the UFC has in mind for him, for his next outing.

The UFC Bantamweight Division is currently stacked with some of the finest fighters in the game, including the likes of Cody Garbrandt and co. The division champion will be crowned once Petr Yan and Jose Aldo step foot against one another in the cage at UFC 251, with the title currently being vacant.

What's next for Israel Adesanya?

Earlier in the year, Israel Adesanya defeated Yoel Romero in order to retain the UFC Middleweight Championship over the latter in the main event of UFC 248. Adesanya hasn't competed in the Octagon since then but is expected to defend his title against Paulo Costa, at some point down the road.

Costa and Adesanya have been going at each other for a while now, taking constant shots against one another on social media. The Brazilian has been vocal of knocking out 'The Last Stylebender' and wants his rightful shot at the Middleweight Title.