"What the f**k, that's different" - Sean O'Malley reveals that the first ever UFC fight he enjoyed watching featured Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley is evolving into a full-blown UFC superstar. During his journey, O'Malley was inspired by legends like Conor McGregor, which ultimately inspired him to pursue a career in MMA. 'Sugar' recently revealed the first ever UFC fight he enjoyed.

JReal @BloodyCanvasJon



#UFC

Conor McGregor defeated Max Holloway via unanimous decision, seven years ago today Conor McGregor defeated Max Holloway via unanimous decision, seven years ago today #UFC https://t.co/ZPfgwI8bOT

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, O'Malley was asked about the first fight he ever enjoyed watching. 'Sugar' didn't take long to think before answering:

"Conor [McGregor] vs. Max [Holloway]... That's the first fight when I moved down to Arizona, and we were staying at Tim's [Welch] girlfriend's house. I remember his style, and I was like, what the f**k, that's different. He looked like a karate, f***ing moving around weird. That's funny you asked me that, and that's the memory that came up."

O'Malley is talking about UFC Boston in 2013, where McGregor beat Max Holloway by unanimous decision.

'The Notorious' would go on to influence MMA tremendously and inspire the next generation. It'll be desirable to see 'Sugar' influence the next generation and keep the cycle going.

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss the first UFC fight he enjoyed below:

Sean O'Malley jokingly reveals one way he could finish Petr Yan

O'Malley has the most difficult matchup of his career coming up against Petr Yan at UFC 280. 'Sugar' is coming into the fight as a massive underdog with a chance to shock the world and potentially earn a title shot. During the same Helwani interview, the 27-year-old joked about how he's going to finish Yan:

"I was trying to spinning heel kick Bob... I was trying to time it with the lightning... So, I probably threw 100 spinning back kicks to Bob, and I was throwing them hard and accurate... I threw so many f***ing spinning back kicks to Bob, so that's probably how I'll knockout Petr."

'Bob' is what O'Malley calls his training dummy. 'Sugar' seemed to be joking, but it would be bonkers if he knocked Yan out with a spinning back kick. In fact, the 27-year-old beating the former Russian champion by any method would be wild to see. The Russian is as tough as they come and has melted the likes of Urijah Faber and Jose Aldo in the past.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal