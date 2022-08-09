Sean O'Malley reveals he got a pink Lamborghini in order to resemble the rest of his merch so he could claim it as a 'tax write-off'

UFC rising prospect Sean O'Malley has revealed that there was a business strategy behind buying a pink Lamborghini sports car.

'Sugar' recently appeared on Michael Bisping's 'Believe You Me' podcast. During his time there, the 27-year-old said buying the automobile helped him in saving tax as the color of the car was similar to that of O'Malley's merchandise:

"I justified it as a tax write-off. I mean, I guess it is. You know, I got a certain loan because I wrapped it in the color of my [merchandise], it's advertisement. I dropped the watermelon Suga, the pink and green merch, [which] happens to be the same color as the Lamborghini... It's marketing. Now, it's just sitting in my garage. I take it out for a little spin every once in a while. But yeah, it's f**king fun, I love it."

O'Malley is currently scheduled to take on former bantamweight champion Petr Yan in October. The fight will take place at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

Henry Cejudo thinks Sean O'Malley will come up short against Petr Yan

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo has weighed in on the upcoming bantamweight scrap between 'Sugar' and Yan.

According to 'The Messenger', O'Malley lacks the grit and experience required to defeat a fighter like Yan:

"Petr Yan's an experienced man. Something about Russians. You got to bring it dirty and I don't think Sean O'Malley has that style to make it dirty to bring the grit to throw him off. Unless 'Sean O' Smelly' can surprise him with the takedown, but other than that I see Petr Yan beating him. Sean doesn't have that experience, nor does he have that grit. So you guys need to be prepared to see little Cinderella freaking fall."

Cejudo and O'Malley recently crossed paths at UFC 276. That night, the rising prospect's fight against Pedro Munhoz ended in a non-contest. After that, as 'Suga' was giving an interview backstage for BT Sport, Cejudo interrupted him and called the 27-year-old out for a fight.

