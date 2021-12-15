Sean O'Malley reveals he may have to pay entire UFC 269 purse in taxes

Sean O'Malley has given UFC fans an insight into what it is like to pay taxes as a fighter. ‘Sugar’ recently opened up about the bill he will see in 2022 after competing in three fights this calendar year.

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, the rising bantamweight star explained that he will likely have to use the entire purse from his recent fight to pay his taxes next year.

O’Malley was frustrated with the situation. However, he assured viewers that he was not complaining. The 27-year-old told his coach and co-host Tim Welch:

"Just to put it in perspective, what I made last fight [UFC 269] is probably what I'm going to pay in taxes this year. Isn't that weird to think about. Literally that a whole f****** bill to pay for taxes this year. But it's in a good way, I'm not complaining necessarily. But, it's just a weird thing to think about."

Watch the full episode of the TimboSugarShow below:

Sean O'Malley stopped Raulian Paiva this past weekend at UFC 269 via first-round TKO after putting on a show with his superior striking.

Despite facing arguably his toughest test since his loss to Marlon Vera last year, 'Sugar' made it look easy inside Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

Sean O'Malley is tied for the second most knockouts in UFC bantamweight history.

With his spectacular knockout of Paiva at UFC 269, Sean O'Malley is creeping up towards the all-time knockout record in the bantamweight division.

O'Malley has now knocked out five of his opponents in the octagon. He's now only two KO finishes behind T.J. Dillashaw's impressive record of seven.

During his post-fight interview after UFC 269, ‘Sugar’ was informed of his feat and joked that he should be on six because he claims to have "knocked out" Thomas Almeida twice.

"Yeah, that is pretty crazy because I still got 15-20 fights left in my career. I would say something around there. That might be a lot... What am I at? What's the record? ... Well I knocked out Thomas twice, so that's six."

Watch the full UFC 269 post-fight interview with Sean O'Malley below:

