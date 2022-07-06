Sean O'Malley reveals the origins of his "jumpshot" celebration and tattoo

Sean O'Malley recently delved into the details of his post-fight celebration and the iconography of it he had tattooed into his flesh.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Pivot, Sean O'Malley said the "jumpshot" knockout celebration idea came from his coach Tim Welch ahead of his UFC 260 appearance.

The gesture that has now become a staple of O'Malley's UFC wins to the point where he got an image of him doing the celebration tattooed onto his neck.

In regards to the Thomas Almeida knockout that began this post-fight ritual, Sean O'Malley said:

"I think that's when I first hit the jumpshot. I don't know whatever reason. I think I was, I don't know, watching The Last Dance on Netflix. I think it was that whole fight camp. Well, I pretty much binge watched it. So it was like, a week. I think that was where it kind of came from."

He added:

"The tat, I just f*ckin' like, if I thought of a tattoo right now like, 'Oh, that would be sweet,' I would go get it tomorrow. I don't really think too much into it clearly."

'Sugar' secured that big Almeida win, cemented the distinct celebration, and has gone unbeaten across his last four mixed martial arts contests since. The 2017 Dana White's Contender Series product is 15-1 with one no contest overall as an MMA fighter. He has a UFC specific record of 7-1 with one no contest.

Sean O'Malley's tumultuous UFC 276

O'Malley is coming off of an anticlimactic finish from an errant eye poke over the weekend. 'Sugar' was fighting top 10-ranked antamweight Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 on July 2. The bout ended in the second stanza when 'The Young Punisher' suffered damage to his cornea.

'Sugar' was riding a three-fight winning streak before the accidental foul and not enough of the contest had elapsed for it to be able to go to a technical decision.

He is arguably the division's most popular star nowadays, and has been drawing callouts from former divisional kingpins as of late.

Whether a Munhoz rematch takes place or Henry Cejudo ends up clashing with the multi-color-haired combatant remains to be seen. Either way, O'Malley's next bout will draw big attention.

