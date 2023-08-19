Sean O'Malley's 157.4lbs post-weigh-in weight while holding a 12 pack of Happy Dad has fans scratching their heads

Sean O'Malley had fans on social media scratching their heads after he posted a post-weigh-in update on his Twitter account, which was a few hours after his official weigh-in for UFC 292.

The bantamweight contender posted a video that showed up weighing himself on the scale. His weight was 157.4 lbs, which means he gained 22.4 lbs since making the 135 lbs limit earlier today. It's important to note that he was also holding a 12-pack of Happy Dad.

He wrote:

"157.4 @happydad"

Post-weigh-in update tweet

'Suga's tweet caught fans' attention on social media who took notice of his weight gain after hydrating again. Fans speculated why Sean O'Malley tweeted out how much he gained since the weigh-in, while others mentioned that his actual weight is less due to the 12-pack, writing:

"O'Malley weighed 157.4 lbs while holding a 12 pack of happy dad...157.4 - 9lbs (144fl oz) = 148.4lbs...So he went from 135lbs to 148.4lbs in just a few hours." [@afeldMMA - Twitter]

"Bro had to one up aljo" [@t_stallmer - Twitter]

"Try some Secret Juice" [@rick_doobs - Twitter]

"There is a reason for that, isn’t? [@hugoloyaa - Twitter]

"Go hard or go home." [@Bottrell1973 - Twitter]

Twitter comments

It will be interesting to see whether the weight gain will have a noticeable effect on Sean O'Malley's performance tomorrow night as he looks to dethrone Aljamain Sterling and become the new UFC bantamweight champion.

Sean O'Malley intends to finish Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Sean O'Malley is confident that he will put an end to Aljamain Sterling's bantamweight title reign tomorrow night at UFC 292.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, 'Suga' shared his thoughts on 'Funk Master's weight cuts to get down to 135lbs and noted that he believes it will finally catch up to him when they fight in the main event. He mentioned that the weight-cutting takes a toll and plans to use it to his advantage, saying:

"He's cutting a lot of weight and that plays a role in the shots you can take. So, I plan on going out there and delivering the shots that he can't take."