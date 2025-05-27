Sean O'Malley's coach gets 100% real on training with Demetrious Johnson ahead of UFC 316 rematch: "He pressures you so hard"

Ahead of his UFC 316 rematch with Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley has sharpened his tools alongside well-revered names in the sport. O'Malley has trained with former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson in the lead-up to the fight.

Johnson gave O'Malley's camp a crash course in how to survive and thrive in the clinch. Tim Welch, O’Malley’s head coach, claimed that Johnson’s style made his team rethink their positioning, balance and timing in tight spaces.

Speaking about the experience of training with Johnson on his YouTube channel, Welch said:

"I learned a bunch from him just in the clinch. He pressures you so hard, forces you to reach out for him, to reach out and grab him, and as soon as you reach out and grab him, he just rifles those knees up the middle, just by getting in your face, moving, moving, moving. Maybe [he's] slipping a punch and being in the corner of your shoulder and not getting out of your face where you have to reach for him, and as soon as you reach, his twitchiness and his explosiveness with those knees is so quick." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Adding to that, O'Malley shared his experience training with the MMA legends, stating:

"It was very different than Israel Adesanya. It was just way different being in front of him, but it was cool. Obviously, he's one of the greatest of all time and you watch him fight someone and you could realize that. But then him being in front of you, you're like, 'Yeah, OK, that makes sense."

Check out the full segment below (21:15 onwards):

Joe Rogan questions Sean O'Malley’s chances against Merab Dvalishvili ahead of UFC 316

Sean O'Malley is healed, focused and ready for a second shot at Merab Dvalishvili. But Joe Rogan still senses trouble ahead for the former champion.

Dvalishvili dominated their first meeting with pressure, takedowns and non-stop pace. O'Malley couldn’t get going, spending over ten minutes trapped on the canvas. Now healthy and retooled, he's made big changes for the rematch.

Previewing the threat that Dvalishvili brings ahead of the rematch on episode #2325 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator said:

"Sean could not wrestle. Imagine not being able to wrestle in camp, and you've got to go face Merab. He's a f*cking animal. That guy's superhuman! There's no one like him. The cardio that guy has is off the charts. It's just off the charts. I've never seen anything like it. He doesn't get tired. He's full gas, no brakes, the entire fight. It's just smothering, overwhelming people. Even [Umar] Nurmagomedov, who's also an animal, he couldn't keep him off of him. This motherf*cker is crazy."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:16:15):

