Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch believes UFC "for sure" wants 'Sugar' to claim bantamweight gold

Sean O'Malley is set to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title at UFC 292 in August.

The No.2-ranked bantamweight will fight for gold for the first time in his mixed martial arts career. Tim Welch, who coaches the rising star, recently shared that he believes the UFC is hoping 'Sugar' is able to dethrone 'Funk Master'.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Welch stated:

"Yeah. For sure. Having 'Sugar' be the champion - I mean, what other bantamweight in history has just one-punched people and walked off like Mark Hunt?"

The mixed martial arts coach continued:

"A bantamweight that's a tall, skinny kid with tattoos and curly hair one-punching people and walking off. The UFC knows what they're doing. 'Sugar' is a big superstar and the UFC helped with that so I'm sure the UFC would love to see a KO artist that's as flashy as Sean be the champion."

Check out Tim Welch's comments on Sean O'Malley below:

Sean O'Malley has established himself as one of the brightest young stars in the UFC since joining the promotion in 2017. He has not entered the octagon since his controversial UFC 280 split decision victory over former champion Petr Yan. 'Sugar' will look to become the first fighter to defeat bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling since 2017.

Sean O'Malley shares prediction for UFC 292 title bout against Aljamain Sterling

Sean O'Malley will look to justify his title opportunity by dethroning Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. Speaking with The Schmo, 'Sugar' revealed that he believes he will be able to get the job done, stating:

"His awkwardness is effective but I think it will be the downfall of him because I am a sniper. You can't walk forward like that with me and cross your feet with your chin in the air because I will find it and I will find it often. I’m not saying I’m gonna go out there and one-shot him, put his lights out in the first. I just believe that I will hit him over and over and over again to where he will fall."

Check out Sean O'Malley's prediction for his title fight below (starting at the 4:30 mark):

Despite his prediction, O'Malley did label Sterling as the greatest bantamweight of all-time. 'Funk Master' has the most consecutive title defenses, most wins, longest win streak, most control time, and most total strikes in divisional history.

