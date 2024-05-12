Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch reacts to YouTubers George Janko and Mike Majlak reuniting 

Tim Welch appears to be a fan of influencer George Janko and his correlated podcast. With the YouTuber making a surprising post regarding his upcoming podcast episode, Welch reacted positively to the announcement.

Janko shared an Instagram post with his followers reporting his reunion with Mike Majlak on The George Janko Show. The two previously worked together on the Impaulsive podcast before Janko's abrupt departure from the show. The two have since had highly publicized differences on social media but appeared to have put their pasts behind them.

Fans were taken aback in the comments but a majority appeared to find the post welcoming, including Welch.

Welch commented beneath Janko's post in clear support and admiration of the announcement. Welch reacted with two simple emojis showing his thoughts.

Check out Tim Welch's reaction below:

Tim Welch reacting to George Janko and Mike Majlak's reunition [via @georgejanko on Instagram]

With Impaulsive being one of the most popular podcasts across all platforms, Janko's release from the show was a topic of controversy in 2023. Janko initially claimed he was fired by Paul and later revealed the show had a toxic work environment.

Majlak later revealed on the Rawtalk podcast with Bradley Martyn that he was 'always good to George [Janko]' while seeming to wish the influencer had not left without making any definitive comments.

Is Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch a social media influencer?

Sean O'Malley is one of the top MMA fighters in the world but his head coach, Tim Welch, is far from a traditional martial arts instructor. Welch, 34, is a former fighter with a 14-6 record who unofficially retired from the sport in 2017 to transition into coaching.

Welch and O'Malley have been close friends for several years, mirroring each other's eccentric personalities, particularly on social media. While 'Sugar' is the bigger influencer between the two, Welch does have a following on Instagram while being active on X and YouTube.

O'Malley recently revealed on Rawtalk with Bradley Martyn that a majority of his income is from social media and though Welch has not made any similar statements, his comparable activity on such platforms could provide him with additional cash flow.