Sean O'Malley drops earnings bombshell, says his social media income "tripled" his collective UFC paydays from 2023

Sean O'Malley has claimed he earns a significant amount of additional cash from his online activity as compared to his in-cage exploits.

Appearing on an episode of Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion delved into his multiple streams of income and some may be surprised at what he stated.

The 260-pound host was discussing fighters utilizing their social media presence to leverage themselves to vault to a higher level of prevalence and financial status. In discussing this modern fighter framework and getting into his situation, O'Malley said

"I paid more in taxes than I made last year in my fight and I made a lot of money fighting but I made triple that from social media. From Instagram, Snapchat, Twit[ter] like all these different social medias, I made triple the amount of money I made fighting. I made a lot of money fighting. So it's like, it just depends what these guys goals are."

Sean O'Malley and some of his recent social media activity

Sean O'Malley surely knows how to get people talking online and he has been calling out many fighters across multiple combat sports.

The 29-year-old commonly uses malapropisms to call out opponents by misspelling their names. However, he does so phonetically for the reader to identify who he's talking about.

'Suga' recently made a joke about seeing Gervonta Davis' stature as diminutive indicating a possible desire to fight the boxer in the subtext there. O'Malley also took to X and made comments about how after he KO's the number one bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili, he intends to box Ryan Garcia thereafter.

The Montana native did not call out Conor McGregor by name but it was heavily intimated O'Malley was responding to a since-deleted angry tweet from McGregor. The Irishman seemed keen to fight O'Malley with the 135-pound titleholder asking for a jet to be sent so the two could engage in some sparring.

Also amid the build-up to UFC 301 which was headlined by a UFC flyweight title fight, O'Malley was engaged in a back-and-forth with the 125-pound champion. Alexandre Pantoja and O'Malley took part in an exchange that built throughout fight week with the two offering up varying accounts of how a sparring session from six years ago went between the two.

'Suga' has teased dropping the footage and did so on his YouTube channel. It's anyone's guess as to who O'Malley will end up intimating he wants to fight next.

[Images Courtesy: @SugaSeanMMA on X]