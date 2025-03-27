Sean O'Malley's parody of Ashton Hall's viral morning routine has MMA fans in splits: "Merab gonna drop his version soon"

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley just uploaded his "Morning Routine" and the MMA world is going crazy. For those who aren't aware, fitness influencer Ashton Hall started uploading his ridiculous morning routine. The jacked influencer's regimen consists of waking up at 3:52 am, dipping his face in a bowl of Saratoga water, and rubbing his face with a banana peel, amongst many.

The most hilarious bit of the unintentionally comedic video was his usage of timestamps, which resulted in the internet mocking him as appeared to have levitated for four minutes while going for a pool dive.

Check out Ashton Hall's video below:

O'Malley, riding on the hype, uploaded his version, with even more exaggerated morning activities. Needless to say, the former champion is having a good time with this one:

While many in the MMA world were left in splits, @lefthook25 said on X:

"I think Merab gonna drop his version soon 😂"

Meanwhile, @cya4noww said:

"Hahahha what a great routine with bundle of thanks"

Check out more comments below:

More comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Sean O'Malley rumored to face Merab Dvalishvili in a rematch at UFC 316

Sean O'Malley dropped his UFC bantamweight belt to Merab Dvalishvili at the historic Noche UFC 306 back in September last year. Convinced that he won the fight despite the judges seeing it unanimously in Dvalishvili's favor, 'Sugar' lightly campaigned for an immediate rematch.

However, the larger-than-life former champion also confessed that he wants to take a lengthy break from fighting to regroup. In the meantime, Dvalishvili successfully defended his belt against the previously undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311.

Now, rumors started circulating that O'Malley will finally get the rematch he's been asking for at UFC 316 in June. MMA media personality @RealKevinK reported on the rumor on X, saying:

"🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili is Official for the #UFC316 Main Event 🔥. Suga is currently in Fight Camp as well. I am Unsure The Current Status of Pantoja KKF. At The Moment #UFC316 looks like: Sean vs. Merab 2 Kayla vs. Pena Co Main"

If this fight does get signed, it would be about nine months since their first encounter. O'Malley hasn't fought since Noche UFC 306 and would have rested and regrouped enough to come up with a new strategy to beat the reigning champion. As for Dvalishvili, the activity might do him good as he just beat perhaps the biggest threat to his belt by absolutely dominating Nurmagomedov.

