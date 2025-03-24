Joe Rogan says he won't go to Canada to commentate for UFC 315, which will see Belal Muhammad's first welterweight title defense. Elsewhere, Conor McGregor may just run for Ireland's next president.

Joe Rogan won't go to Canada

Joe Rogan will not be commentating at UFC 315, set to be headlined by Belal Muhammad's first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena. It is well-known that he does not travel overseas for pay-per-views anymore. He confirmed back in 2016 that he was cutting down on international travel to avoid losing 'five days out of his life.'

However, Rogan seemingly wants to avoid Canada because of his personal preferences. He shared on the March 22 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience's Fight Companion during UFC London that he will sit the card out:"

Rogan said:

"I won't be there. I don't go to Canada anymore."

Rogan has previously been quite vocal about Canada's politics and repeatedly criticized Justin Trudeau. He once said he wouldn't "step foot" in the country while Trudeau was in power. He doesn't share a high opinion of his successor, Mark Carney, either.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley rematch is allegedly going to headline the UFC 316 card on June 7 in Newark, New Jersey. The news was reported by @realkevink on X.

The card is also rumored to feature a UFC women's bantamweight championship fight between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison and a UFC men's flyweight title bout between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

Conor McGregor's presidential bid

After meeting Donald Trump at the White House on St. Patrick's Day, Conor McGregor seemingly confirmed his presidential bid on social media. Arguing against Ireland implementing the EU Migration Pact, which is a set of new rules managing migration and asylum system, McGregor urged the citizens to vote him in as the President.

"Who else will stand up to the Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will! For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum."

Take a look at his full statement here.

Islam Makhachev turned down Ilia Topuria

According to a report by Russian outlet TASS Sport (translated and reshared by @HappyPunch), Islam Makhachev has turned down a title fight with Ilia Topuria. As per the rumor, Makhachev's team said:

"Islam [Makhachev] has not agreed to this fight. He maintains the position that [Ilia] Topuria needs to earn a title shot [at lightweight]."

This has been a topic of debate ever since Topuria vacated the UFC featherweight title to move up a weight class. Some believe he deserves a direct shot at the belt, while others think he should go through someone like Arman Tsarukyan, who was scheduled to be the challenger for Makhachev's last outing before he had to pull out due to a back injury.

Chael Sonnen, however, believes the news of Makhachev turning Topuria down is "fake" and an "insult" to the champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov may be jeopardizing Islam Makhachev's UFC plans

Renato Moicano, whom Islam Makhachev beat in his last title defense, believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is holding the UFC lightweight champion back. Makhachev has made his intentions to go up to welterweight multiple times.

However, Nurmagomedov has insisted in several interviews that their team will not fight one of their own; and thus Makhachev would not challenge for the UFC 170-pound belt while Belal Muhammad was still the champion.

Moicano said on the Show Me The Money podcast, co-hosted by Gilbert Burns, that 'The Eagle' may be gatekeeping his friend and protege's goals:

"I think he [Makhachev] wants to go up. But, he cannot fight Belal Muhammad. I don't know the reasons. I think he wants, but Khabib doesn't want him to fight, because they are like brothers."

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira rematch

Alex Pereira may have secured a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev within days of losing his light heavyweight title. After 'Poatan' lost the title fight at UFC 313 via a somewhat controversial unanimous decision, Dana White said that the Brazilian "probably" deserves a rematch opportunity. Ankalaev mirrored the sentiment on social media as well.

Around 10 days later, Ankalaev tweeted:

"I have a date and I accepted already. I hope my opponent will accept too. This time there will be no 5 rounds. I don't get paid by the hour."

Soon afterward, Pereira wrote on Instagram Story:

"Let's go Ali [Abdelaziz]. Chama."

This cryptic back-and-forth sparked the rumor that the rematch was indeed on. Ali Abdelaziz is Ankalaev's manager, who is believed to be the man behind most of his fighters' social media accounts.

