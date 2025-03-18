UFC veteran Chael Sonnen deep-dives into why he believes Islam Makhachev allegedly turning down Ilia Topuria is "fake news" and "a real insult" 

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen expressed his thoughts on reports claiming Islam Makhachev declined a possible bout with Ilia Topuria. Sonnen claimed that considering how dominant Makhachev has been inside the cage, such speculations are nothing more than an insult to the reigning lightweight champion.

Topuria gave up his featherweight title last month to move up to lightweight and fulfill his goal of being a two-division champion. Given the animosity between him and Makhachev, many MMA fans expect them to face each other during International Fight Week.

However, according to multiple sources, the Dagestani fighter's team has declined a fight with 'El Matador,' citing that Topuria must face a top contender first to earn a crack at the 155-pound belt.

When former double champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier brought up the rumors that Makhachev had declined a bout with Topuria in a recent episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Sonnen responded, denying the reports.

'The American Gangster' stated that Makhachev couldn't have rejected Topuria as the reigning champion is willing to take on anyone:

''My first sense is that it's fake news, and it's a real insult to Islam. I don't think Islam is scared to fight anybody. I think the evident of that fact would be the fact that he switched opponents, took on 'Money' Moicano with no training camp, no preparation, just because it's the right thing to do and make sure that the golden rule is followed, which is, 'the show must go forward'.

Sonnen continued:

''I don't believe it to be any more than a rumor. I also think it's a little bit insulting to be the one to have to ask Islam, 'will you fight a 45 pounder?' considering that would make the third 45 pounder that Islam was forced to face.''

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (4:06):

Daniel Cormier feels Islam Makhachev will be chastised for facing a featherweight again

A potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria has been a topic of discussion among MMA fans, with many anticipating an exciting contest. Makhachev, however, is aiming to become a double champion by moving up to welterweight.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Makhachev's close friend Daniel Cormier warned that people will criticize the Dagestani even if he wins against Topuria, saying:

“I don’t know that Islam should fight him first...But in that, they’ll say, ‘He’s defended the belt three times against featherweights’...Anytime you have a dominant champion, you look for reasons to discredit them. It happens all the time...People will always try to find holes in his title reign that aren’t there.'' [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

